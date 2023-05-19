Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2023 Tomorrow, Know When and Where to Check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Class 10th results 2023 tomorrow, May 20 at 4:30 pm. The results will be announced at the press conference at the Conference Hall of the Directorate of Education, Porvorim, Goa and later will be made available on the official websites gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. Students who appeared for the exams are suggested to keep their roll number handy to check their results.

The exams witnessed the registration of 20,476 students, with girls accounting for 10,074 and boys comprising 10,402 of the total count. As per the official notice, the examination was conducted in two terms. The first term spanned from November 10 to November 29, 2022, while the second term took place between April 1 and April 24, 2023. Across the state, a total of 31 examination centres were designated to facilitate the smooth conduct of these exams.

The official notice read, “The Consolidated Result sheets will be made available for downloading from the school login on May 22, 2023 from 9 am onwards. The result booklet will also be made available on the official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded by the school for official purposes from the official website of the board (www.gbshse.in)”

Goa Board SSC Result 2023: How to Check

Go to the official website of GBSHSE - gbshse.gov.in.

Look for the section labelled “recent announcements" on the website.

Click on the link that says “Goa Board 10th Result 2023 term 2."

Enter your roll number in the specified field.

After entering the seat number, click on the submit button.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The distribution of mark sheets for the Goa SSC exams 2023 will take place at four designated centres, namely Mapusa, Bicholim, Margao, and Ponda. Candidates can find additional information and related details on the official website of the GBSHSE (Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education).

More than 20,000 appeared in the SSC board exam last year. In 2021, 99.72 per cent of students passed 10th exam and 99.40 per cent cleared class 12. The results last year were announced based on an alternative mode of assessment as exams could not be held. This year, there are two exams. The pass percentage will be announced after term 2 results. The final result will include term 1, term 2 marks, as well as practical score.