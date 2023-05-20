Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Today, Know How to Check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Class 10 result 2023 today, May 20 at 4.30 pm. Students who have taken the Class 10 board examination can view their results on the official website of the Goa board gbshse.in.

The announcement of the results will be made via a press conference held at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The consolidated result sheets can be downloaded from the school login starting from 9 am on May 22, 2023. Additionally, the results can also be accessed at results.gbshsegoa.net, as stated in the official notice.

Goa Board SSC Result 2023: How To Check Online

STEP 1: Go to the official website of the Goa Board: www.gbshse.in or www.results.gbshsegoa.net.

STEP 2: Look for the GBSHSE SSC Result 2023 link on the homepage and click on it.

STEP 3: Provide your login details and submit them.

STEP 4: The screen will display your Goa Board SSC Result 2023.

STEP 5: Verify your Goa Board Class 10th Result 2023 and download the page.

Goa Board SSC Result 2023: How To Check via SMS

STEP 1: Open a text message window.

STEP 2: Type “RESULT ROLLNO GOA10" (replace “ROLLNO" with your actual roll number).

STEP 3: Send the SMS to either 56263 or 5676750.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has set the minimum passing score for the Goa SSC Result 2023. As per the board’s guidelines, students need to obtain at least 35 per cent of the total marks to pass the examination. Students who fail to meet this minimum requirement will not be considered qualified and will have to take compartment exams.

Goa SSC students can opt for answer sheet scrutiny and re-checking to correct any totalling errors. The official website will soon provide a link for candidates to submit their answer sheets for rechecking, shortly after the exam results are declared.

This year, 20,476 candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination, with 10,074 male and 10,402 female students. The Term 1 exam took place from November 10 to November 29 last year. Term 2 was held from April 1 to April 24.