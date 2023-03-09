CHANGE LANGUAGE
Goa Heat Wave Sees Schools Curtailing Classes at Noon

PTI

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 16:50 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius from March 11 onwards (Representational image)

A circular issued by state Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade said the heat wave will continue for another day as per the InMD, due to which classes will curtailed at 12 noon on Friday as well

Schools conducted classes only till 12 noon on Thursday in Goa due to a heat wave, an official said.

A circular issued by state Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade said the heat wave will continue for another day as per the India Meteorological Department, due to which classes will curtailed at 12 noon on Friday as well.

”Because of the strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze, the maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 degrees Celsius higher than its normal value. Persistence of these conditions is likely to satisfy the criteria of heat wave over the region March 8 and 9,” the IMD’s Goa observatory stated.

”Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius from March 11 onwards,” the IMD added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 09, 2023, 16:50 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 16:50 IST
