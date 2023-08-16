Goa NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations Begin at gmc.goa.gov.in, Steps to Apply

Goa Medical College (GMCH) has started registration for Goa NEET PG round 1 counselling process today. Candidates can access the schedule on the official website, gmc.goa.gov.in and can file their applications for Goa NEET round 1 counselling. As per the schedule, the last date of taking admission to the allocated college after Goa NEET PG round 1 counselling is August 20. A total of 118 open seats for Doctor of Medicine (MD), Postgraduate Diploma, and Master of Surgery (MS) will be accorded through the Goa NEET PG counselling.

According to the counselling schedule, the second round of Counselling-Cum-Admission happen on August 28. September 11 is the last date for taking admission in the allotted course after the second round of counselling. The third Round of Counseling-Cum-Admission will happen on September 25. Meanwhile, September 30 is the last date for joining the allotted course after 3rd round.

The stray vacancy Counselling-Cum-Admission will begin on October 9. October 10 is the last date for joining the allotted course after the stray vacancy. The academic session term will begin on September 5.

Goa NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2023: Documents Required

–– Valid ID proof (PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID card or Passport)

–– For proof of birth, Secondary school certificate

–– Registration certificate by NMC or SMC

–– Rotatory internship certificate

–– NEET PG/MDS scorecard 2023

–– Caste certificate, if applicable (OBC candidates should not be in Creamy Layer)

–– PH certificate, if applicable

Goa NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to the official website gmc.goa.gov.in.

Step 2: After registering, log in with the Goa NEET PG Round 1 Counselling credential.

Step 3: Upload the documents after putting in the required details.

Step 4: Lock in the preferred colleges and courses for admission.

Step 5: For further admission procedures, download the Goa NEET PG Round 1 Counselling registration form.

Meanwhile, on July 18, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) of Goa released the Goa NEET undergraduate UG 2023 schedule for admissions to various courses including BHMC, MBBS, BDS, BPharm, and other NEET-based courses. The candidates can access the schedule by going to the official website, dte.goa.gov.in. The merit list for the NEET UG-based programmes will be exhibited on the official website. The candidates have to visit the DTE office in Porvorim on mentioned dates. The admission process for the courses commenced on July 25.