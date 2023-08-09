CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023UP School NewsGSEB HSC Supplementary Gurugram SchoolsAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Google Intern To AIR 202 In UPSC, Ram Sabbanwad's Story Is Truly Inspiring
1-MIN READ

Google Intern To AIR 202 In UPSC, Ram Sabbanwad's Story Is Truly Inspiring

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 18:38 IST

Delhi, India

Ram has been appointed as Assistant Collector in Muzaffarnagar, UP.

Ram has been appointed as Assistant Collector in Muzaffarnagar, UP.

Ram Sabbanwad took his first attempt for the UPSC Civil Service exam in 2019 and reached the interview stage but failed to clear it.

UPSC civil services exam is considered one of the toughest exams due to its highly competitive level and rigorous preparation required to complete the syllabus. This exam is psychologically challenging as well and due to this reason, many candidates suffer from stress, anxiety and depression as well. Ram Sabbanwad cleared the UPSC civil services exam despite these problems and secured the 202nd rank.

According to reports, Ram pursued an internship in Google, after completing his studies in engineering from Pune. He also pursued an MBA course in Public Administration. He told a portal that he could have chosen any career but decided to go for the IAS because of a life-changing incident.

Ram said that he was ill for a long time during his job tenure in Pune. His blood platelet count was extremely low as well. He consulted a government hospital for the initial medical checkup and another hospital in Nanded for a blood test. He couldn’t avail quality treatment in both hospitals. Ram was disappointed as the hospital in Nanded recommended him many unnecessary checkups. He decided to overhaul the system by becoming a civil service officer and started preparing for the UPSC exam.

Ram took his first attempt for the UPSC in 2019 and reached the interview stage but failed to clear it. He tried for a second attempt in 2022 and finally cleared the examination with his relentless efforts. He has been appointed as the Assistant Collector in the Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh. It is part of the Saharanpur division. Ram had completed his schooling at Navodaya Vidyalaya and had to struggle a lot to get admission to this school as well.

As per the reports, he hails from the Handarguli village, located in the Udgir Taluka of Latur district, Maharashtra. His father worked as a general store owner and his mother is a housewife. Ram also has a younger brother at home.

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
Tags:
  1. education
  2. UPSC
  3. IAS
  4. Success Story
  5. news18-discover
first published:August 09, 2023, 18:38 IST
last updated:August 09, 2023, 18:38 IST