Google Intern To AIR 202 In UPSC, Ram Sabbanwad's Story Is Truly Inspiring

UPSC civil services exam is considered one of the toughest exams due to its highly competitive level and rigorous preparation required to complete the syllabus. This exam is psychologically challenging as well and due to this reason, many candidates suffer from stress, anxiety and depression as well. Ram Sabbanwad cleared the UPSC civil services exam despite these problems and secured the 202nd rank.

According to reports, Ram pursued an internship in Google, after completing his studies in engineering from Pune. He also pursued an MBA course in Public Administration. He told a portal that he could have chosen any career but decided to go for the IAS because of a life-changing incident.

Ram said that he was ill for a long time during his job tenure in Pune. His blood platelet count was extremely low as well. He consulted a government hospital for the initial medical checkup and another hospital in Nanded for a blood test. He couldn’t avail quality treatment in both hospitals. Ram was disappointed as the hospital in Nanded recommended him many unnecessary checkups. He decided to overhaul the system by becoming a civil service officer and started preparing for the UPSC exam.

Ram took his first attempt for the UPSC in 2019 and reached the interview stage but failed to clear it. He tried for a second attempt in 2022 and finally cleared the examination with his relentless efforts. He has been appointed as the Assistant Collector in the Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh. It is part of the Saharanpur division. Ram had completed his schooling at Navodaya Vidyalaya and had to struggle a lot to get admission to this school as well.

As per the reports, he hails from the Handarguli village, located in the Udgir Taluka of Latur district, Maharashtra. His father worked as a general store owner and his mother is a housewife. Ram also has a younger brother at home.