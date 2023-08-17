Govt Job Exams To Be Conducted In 15 Languages Now: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

The Central Government has decided to hold a government job recruitment test, conducted by the SSC in 15 languages so that the youth does not miss the job opportunity due to the language barrier, said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday. Addressing the 14th Hindi Consultative Committee meeting at the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, he said that notable progress has been made in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote the Indian languages besides Hindi.

“This historic decision will give impetus to the participation of local youth and encourage regional languages. In addition to Hindi and English, the question paper will be set in the 13 regional languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also Meiti) and Konkani,” the union minister said.

The move by the Centre will help hundreds of thousands of aspirants taking part in the government examinations in their mother tongue or regional language and will also make their selection prospects higher.

According to the official statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, there had been persistent demands from different States to hold SSC exams in languages other than English and Hindi. Following this the government appointed an Expert Committee to look at this matter too amongst other things.

The Minister asserted that the policy was however initiated with the Official Language Rules, 1976, but significant progress has been made only in the last five-six years.

Dr Jitendra Singh also mentioned that the Staff Selection Commission recently unveiled the format for candidates to write their examination in 15 languages. “Plans are afoot to allow written tests in all 22 Scheduled Languages. The JEE, NEET and UGC exams are also being conducted in 12 of our languages,” he added.

He also pointed out that UPSD is still a dearth of higher studies subject books but the efforts are in coordination with the HRD Ministry to promote specialised books in Indian languages. He also added that the MBBS course in Hindi was launched in October last year in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh followed by Uttarakhand.