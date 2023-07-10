Govt Jobs 2023: Applications For Over 20,000 Nursing, Paramedical Posts In Rajasthan Now Open

The Rajasthan Medical and Health Department has been quoted as saying that direct recruitment will be done for more than 20,000 posts of nursing and paramedical cadre. It’s worth mentioning that the Rajasthan government had previously announced the recruitment of 1 lakh positions in the 2023-24 budget, including 20,000 positions in the health department. Initially, there were plans to recruit for 17,160 positions in the health department, but an additional 3,386 nursing and paramedical positions have now been included.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially initiated the online recruitment process for the positions of Contractual Female Health Worker (ANM) and Contractual Nurse (GNM), starting today, July 10. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications for these vacancies on the official website (recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in) until August 8.

The tentative date for the examination is set for September 24, 2023. The objective of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 3,646 posts, with 2,058 vacancies designated for ANM and 1,588 vacancies for GNM positions. It presents an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in pursuing a career as a health worker or nurse in Rajasthan.

As per the report, the recruitment process will encompass filling various positions, including 8,750 posts of Nursing Officer, 4,847 posts of Female Health Worker, 3,067 posts of Pharmacist, 2,190 posts of Lab Technician, 1,178 posts of Assistant Radiographer, 1,117 posts of Ophthalmic Assistant, 151 posts of Dental Technician, and 246 posts of CEG Technician. Through this process, a total of 20,546 vacant posts are expected to be filled, highlighting the significant opportunities available in the health department.

The age of applicants should be between 21 years and 40 years, as of January 1, 2024.

Candidates should have completed 10th standard and Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training or Health Worker Female course. They must also be registered with the Rajasthan Nursing Council as B Grade Nursing.

Candidates must have completed the GNM course or possess an equivalent qualification from an institute recognised by the State government. They should be registered with the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC).

Interested candidates can submit their applications online on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in until August 8. This presents a significant opportunity for individuals seeking employment in the healthcare sector.