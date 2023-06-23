GPAT 2023 Results To Be Declared Soon At gpat.nta.nic.in; How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 soon. Candidates can access their scorecards on the official GPAT website at gpat.nta.nic.in. The test was conducted to determine admission into the M Pharma program. Additionally, NTA will publish the final answer key for GPAT, allowing candidates to compare their responses. The GPAT examination, overseen by NTA, took place on May 22 this year. On June 1, the provisional answer key, question paper, and response sheet were released to applicants.

GPAT 2023 results: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of GPAT, gpat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On their homepage, click on the link that mentions ‘GPAT scorecard download link.’

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Once you enter the details and submit, your GPAT result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check thoroughly. Download and print your scorecard for the admission process.

Details Mentioned on the GPAT scorecard:

1.Name of the candidate

2.Roll number

3.Category

4.Application number

5.Total scores

6.Scores in percentile

7.All India Rank

8.Qualifying Status

9.Validity of scorecard

Know the tie breaking rules

Marks Obtained in Pharmaceutics: The candidate who has scored higher marks in the Pharmaceutics section of the GPAT exam will be given priority in the final result.

Marks Obtained in Pharmaceutical Chemistry: If the tie persists, the marks obtained in the Pharmaceutical Chemistry section will be considered.

Fewer Negative Responses: If the tie still remains, the candidate who has fewer negative responses in the exam will be given preference.

Age: If all the above criteria fail to break the tie, the candidate who is older in age will be ranked higher in the final result.

Following the declaration of the GPAT 2023 results by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a merit list will be published. This list will be based on the marks and percentages obtained by candidates in the GPAT examination. The merit list represents the overall rank at the All India level and is not categorized by the candidate’s specific category. The NTA prepares the merit list to provide a comprehensive ranking of candidates based on their performance in the GPAT examination, allowing for a fair and transparent assessment of their abilities.