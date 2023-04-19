GPSC CCE Preliminary Results Released at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, 3806 Candidates Qualify for Mains

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Result 2023. Candidates can download their preliminary result from the official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. In an official notice, the commission has shared the roll numbers of a total of 3,806 candidates who have cleared the GPSC CCE Preliminary exam, which was conducted on January 8.

“The following 3,806 candidates are declared provisionally qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam conducted by the Gujarat Public Service Commission on 08.01.2023 for the Advt. No. 20/2022‐23, Gujarat Administrative Service, Class‐1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class‐2,” reads GPSC’s official notice.

Those who have qualified for appearing in the Main Examination can check their roll numbers in the result notification. It is to be noted that in accordance with the rules of the exam, all selected candidates will have to register again for admission to the main exam in the detailed application form.

The commission has also issued details on category-wise qualified candidates as well as category-wise qualifying standards (cut-off marks).

GPSC CCE Preliminary Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to GPSC’s official website at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link - ‘Eligibility List (Main) - 20/2022-23 - LECM-20-2022-23’ that is available on the main page.

Step 3: A PDF file will open on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates will have to check if their roll number is mentioned on the list.

Step 5: Then save and download the PDF file.

Cut-off Marks

-General Male Category: 184.77 marks

-General Female Category: 163.56

-Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Male: 184.77

-Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Female: 163.56

-Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) Male: 184.77

-Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) Female: 163.56

- Scheduled Castes (SC) Male: 184.77

- Scheduled Castes (SC) Female: 163.56

- Scheduled Tribes (ST) Male: 169.73

- Scheduled Tribes (ST) Female: 134.12

For more details and information, candidates can read the official notice or check on the main site of GPSC for more updates.

Read all the Latest Education News here