Graduates, Working Professionals Can Learn Data Science in 6-months, Pay After Placement, Here's How

Uplifters has launched a 6 months course on Data Science with ‘Pay after Placement option’. The course is focused on providing fresh graduates and working professionals an opportunity to advance their careers in data science without reeling under any financial burden.

The Data Science course at Uplifters is 30 weeks i.e., a 6 months online program. It is focused on Python, Data Science Math, Data Sources, Machine Learning, DSA in Python, Excel, SQL, Power BI/Tableau, Cloud Basics and Computer Vision/ NLP. The certification program will also help learners with interview preparation and gain industry experience through real-world industry projects.

Uplifters have deliberately designed Data Science PAP to help learners acquire robust skills at a minimum upfront fee while the remaining fee can be paid after their placement. Learners can enrol in the placement assistance program at Uplifters by paying a discounted upfront fee of Rs. 40,000. For a PAP, the learners will have to pay a fee of Rs. 20,000 before enrolling in the course while the remaining amount can be converted into 30% of CTC (max up to Rs. 2 Lakhs) that can be paid after the placement.

Learners can pay the enrolment fee for the Data Science course and get access to Uplifters’ exclusive – Live engaging classes, projects, assignments, Q&A sessions, one-to-one counselling and a placement guide. Additionally, learners can get personalized support from industry experts at Uplifters for mock interviews, resume building and other workshops that imperatively make the learners corporate-ready.

Commenting on the commencement of the course, Umang Sangal, Founder & CEO of Uplifters said, “Selecting an ideal Data Science course is challenging and time-consuming for learners. Even if they are able to find a suitable course, either it is offered at a sky-high fee or not supplemented with a relevant placement opportunity. At Uplifters, we look forward to addressing such challenges and making the talent industry ready with our PAP courses.”

Uplifters is a new age and one of the fastest-growing ed-tech platforms that strive to uplift India’s untapped and undervalued talent. With cutting-edge technology tools and expert knowledge, it equips the learners with the extensive skill set required to unleash growth potential.