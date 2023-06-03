GSEB Board 2023: Class 10th Supplementary Exam Registration Begins At gseb.org; Apply Till June 8

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has started the online application process for the Class 10th supplementary exam 2023. Students who failed in one or two subjects in the Gujarat SSC final exam can appear in the supplementary exam. Candidates can apply for the compartment exam, to prevent losing a year. The compartment test serves as an opportunity for students to improve their scores as well as overall performance in the final exam.

The registration link for the GSEB Class 10 supplementary exam 2023 is available on the official website at gseb.org. The last date to submit the GSEB SSC supplementary exam form is Thursday, June 8.

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live

It is to be noted that for female and specially-abled students, there is no GSEB SSC supplementary examination fee. The Gujarat board are yet to announce the Class 10th supplementary official exam dates. According to reports, the SSC compartment exam schedule is likely to be released in the last week of June. Furthermore, the Gujarat Board Class 10th supplementary examination result will tentatively be declared in July this year.

On May 25, GSHSEB announced the results for Class 10th students at 8 am. Candidates were able to check their scores on the official website - gseb.org. An overall pass percentage of 64.62 per cent was recorded - a marginal fall of 0.56 per cent from the previous year. Out of the 7,34,898 regular candidates, 4,74,893 passed the Class 10th exam this year. Girls outperformed boys with a 70.62 per cent pass percentage, while boys obtained a pass percentage of 59.58 per cent.

GSHSEB Class 10 Result 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Visit GSHSEB’s official website at gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the Gujarat SSC result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: To access the result, enter your credentials and log in.

top videos

Step 4: The GSHSEB 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View the score and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference. The examinations took place from March 14 to March 28, 2023.