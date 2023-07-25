GSEB Declares Class 12th Science Stream Results At gseb.org; Know How To Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board has released the class 12th Science stream results. Candidates can download the results from the official website, gseb.org. The GSEB class 12 Purak exam (supplementary) was administered by the Gujarat board from July 10 to July 13, 2023. Candidates might apply for the additional examinations if they failed to pass the board exams on their first try or if they wanted to raise their results. Candidates must go to the official website and enter their seat number and captcha code on the result link in order to view their Gujarat Board 12th Supplemental results.

GSEB 12th Science Stream Result 2023: How to check

Step 1: Go to GSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: The result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Check results via sms

Step 1- Open the SMS application and type – HSC(space)Seat Number

Step 2- Send this SMS to 56263

Step 3: Your result will appear on screen.

OR

To check their GSHSEB class or HSC science stream results 2022 via SMS, candidates may Type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.

GSEB 12th Science Stream Result 2023: Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’

Step 3: Set your username and password to sign up.

Step 4: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number

Step 5: Go to the Gujarat Board result link

Step 6: Enter required details

Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Students must score at least a 33 per cent or grade D in each subject to clear the GSEB board examination 2023. The results of the Gujarat Board exams last year were little better than they had been in the two years prior when the exams had been offered since the pass rate had marginally climbed. A total of 72.02 percent of students who took the examination in 2022 passed it. This was an improvement over 2020 and 2019, when 71.34 percent and 71.9 percent of science-stream students, respectively, aced the assessment.