GSEB Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Gujarat Board 12th Arts and Commerce results for the class of 2023 will be announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) at 8 AM today. On the official website gseb.org, students who took the Arts and Commerce stream exams between March 14 and March 29 can view their results.

Candidates must enter their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the result portal in order to download the state 12th Board Arts and Commerce results. Students must have their admit cards handy so they can check their results to ensure the accurate submission of information.

GSEB Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSHSEB, gseb.org.

Step 2: Locate and click on the “Gujarat Board Inter Result 2023" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary login details, such as your roll number, in the provided fields.

Step 4: Look for the latest notification column and select the link titled “GSEB 12th Result 2023" specifically for Arts and Commerce streams.

Step 5: You will be redirected to the login page specifically for the GSEB 12th Arts & Commerce Result 2023.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and click the “Go" button to retrieve your results.

Step 7: The Gujarat Board Inter Arts Result 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 8: Take a printout of your GSEB 12th Arts & Commerce results for your future reference.

GSEB Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023: How To Check Via SMS

Candidates may access their GSHSEB HSC Arts/Commerce stream result 2023 through SMS by messaging GJ12SSeat_Number to 58888111.

GSEB Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023: How To Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker App or official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Register for DigiLocker’ link.

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number and press the ‘Continue’ button.

Step 4: An OTP will be provided to your registered mobile number; use this OTP to validate your phone number.

Step 5: To sign up, enter your username and password. Save the username and password for future logins.

Step 6: Enter your 12-digit Aadhar card number.

Step 7: Select one of the registration choices.

Step 8: To save your documents in DigiLocker, sign in using your registered username and password.

Step 9: Navigate to the Gujarat Board results page.

Step 10: Fill in the necessary information.

Step 11: The Gujarat Board Class 12 Arts/ Commerce result will be displayed.

Students must double-check every detail on the mark sheet, including their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number, after getting their GSHSEB class 12 arts and commerce stream result. Students are urged to contact the Gujarat board at the earliest if there is any discrepancy.