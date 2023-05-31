GSEB Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023 Released: 73.27% Pass In General Stream

​​The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar has announced the class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results on May 31. This year, the GSEB 2023 HSC results have recorded an overall pass percentage of 73.27 per cent in the general streams which include Arts and Commerce. This is a significant decline from last year’s overall pass rate of 86.91 per cent. 4,77,392 students appeared for the class 12 HSC general exams and of them, 3,49,792 successfully cleared the exams.

In Class 12 general examinations 2023 administered by the Gujarat Board, 1,875 students received grades A1, 52,291 received grades B1, 83,596 received grades B2, 1,01,797 received grades C1, 77,043 received grades C2, and 12,020 received grades D.

In the general stream, 311 schools in total reported 100 per cent results. The figure has decreased from last year when it stood at 1,064. 44 schools, on the contrary, received results of under 10 per cent. Only one school had a result of under 10 per cent last year.

​​Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board 12th examinations can visit gseb.org to check their HSC marks and can also check the results via SMS and through the Digilocker app.

The number of students who turned up to take the Gujarat HSC 12th board examinations this year was around 1,06,347 out of the approximately 1.07 lakh students who enrolled. The Gujarat board’s class 12 examinations were held from March 14 to March 31, while the practical tests began on February 20 and concluded on February 28.

Results for the GSEB 2023 science stream were announced on May 2, and this year, 67.18 per cent of students who took the exam in English medium and 65.32 per cent of those who did so in Gujarati medium passed it.

The overall pass rate in 2022 was 86.91 per cent. The pass rate for boys stood at 84.67 per cent, while the pass rate for girls was 89.23 per cent. The pass rate was 71.9 per cent in 2019, while it was only 65.58 per cent this year for the science stream students.