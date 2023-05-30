GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Commerce Results Tomorrow, Websites to Check Scorecard

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) will publish the results for the Class 12 Art and Commerce stream board exams on their official website at 8 AM tomorrow, May 31. To check the result online, students should visit GSEB’s official website and provide their roll number and other necessary information. It is important to have the admit card ready to ensure accurate entry of details. The Gujarat Board Class 12 exams were conducted from March 14 to March 29.

GSEB HSC Result 2023: Websites to Check

You can visit gseb.org to check the Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Commerce board results.

GSEB HSC Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to gseb.org, the official website of the GSEB board.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the 12th class result of the GSEB board.

Step 3: Enter your 6-digit seat number on the prompted page.

Step 4: Submit the seat number by clicking the button.

Step 5: View your results instantly on the screen.

GSEB HSC Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1: To check the result, send an SMS from your phone in the format: “GJ12Seat Number" to 58888111.

Step 2: Wait for a message in your Inbox containing your 12th board subject-wise marks.

Step 3: Keep the message until you receive the final marksheet.

GSEB HSC Result 2023: How to Check Via Digilocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker App from App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Create an account using your Aadhaar details.

Step 3: Log in to the app using your mobile number.

Step 4: Choose GSEB Board in the ‘Results’ section and select the 12th Result option.

Step 5: Enter your GSEB seat number.

top videos

Step 6: View the subject-wise marks for the Arts or Commerce Stream.

The board will also release details like the overall pass percentage and the total number of students who took the exams. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can opt for re-evaluation of their Class 12 papers.