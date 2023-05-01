GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board Science Stream Results Tomorrow At gseb.org, How To Check

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be announcing the class 12 or HSC science stream exam results tomorrow, May 2. Students who sat for the exams will be able to view their results on the official website — gseb.org. The class 12 exams for the Gujarat board were held from March 14 to March 31. The practical exams on the other hand started on February 20 and ended on February 28.

To pass the Gujarat board class 12 exams, students must get at least a 33 per cent or grade D in each subject. A1 grades are given to those who receive 91 marks or more, A2 grades to those who receive 91 to 80 marks, B1 to those who receive 80 to 71 marks, and B2 grades are issued to those who receive 70 to 61 marks.

Those who receive a Grade E1 or Grade E2 in a subject must show up for the supplementary exams in order to improve their grades. Any score below that will be regarded as a failing grade, and the student will have to retake the exam the following year.

GUJARAT BOARD HSC SCIENCE STREAM RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB— gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the class 12 or HSC science stream exam result link

Step 3: Fill in your roll number

Step 4: The HSC science stream results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future records.

This year, 1,07,663 students enrolled for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams, and 1,06,347 of them appeared for the exams. The Gujarat Board increased the overall number of centres, especially for the science stream and general stream board exams in class 12 in 2023. The science stream exams were held at 39 centres last year, however this year the board increased the number of centres to 45 in response to an increase in registration.

The class 12 science stream’s second term test dates were previously postponed by the board since they coincided with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023.

