GSEB HSC Result 2023: Unsatisfied With Gujarat Board 12th Result? Know Re-Evaluation Process

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the results for class 12th science stream. The pass percentage in English medium is 67.18 per cent, while in the Gujarati medium 65.32 per cent students have passed. As many as 27 schools in Gujarat have 100 percent results. From the total students appeared in the examination, 1523 students scored A2, 6,188 students scored B1, 11,984 students scored B2 and 19,135 students scored C1.

Morbi bags the top performing district followed by Rajkot, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara. Despite good results, many students might not be satisfied with their scorecard. Students from Gujarat Board have a chance to re- evaluate their scorecard. As the results are declared, soon the board will activate the link through which students can ask for re evaluation of their answer sheets.

Students can ask for re verification of all their examination or any single subject depending upon their will. The process will be completed only after the submission of the fees per subject. The amount is not disclosed yet. Students who are not satisfied till then have to regularly check the website of Gujarat Board. This year as many as 38,063 candidates have to take compartment examination. These students will also have the option to review their answer sheets by paying the amount set by the board.

Students must get at least a 35 in each subject from the science stream in order to pass the 12th grade exam administered by the Gujarat board. A1 grades are provided to students who receive 90% or more, A2 grades are given to students who receive 90% to 80%, B1 grades are given to students who receive 80-71%, and B2 grades are given to students who receive 70% to 61%. Students who score between 50 and 41 will receive a grade C2, while those who score between 60 and 51 will receive a grade C1.

Students who receive grades below 35 but above 21 will receive an E1 and be required to show up for the compartment exams, the dates for which will soon be announced. Those who receive 20 or less will be placed in the F category, which implies they failed and must retake the year. Of the approximately 1.07 lakh students who registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year, approximately 1,06,347 actually showed up to take the exams.

