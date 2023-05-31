GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Results At 8 AM; How To Check

Live now
Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:55 IST
Gujarat, India
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSHSEB) will release class 12th results today at 8 AM. Students will soon be able to check their results on the official website at gseb.org, once it is declared. To download the state 12th board arts and commerce results, candidates need to submit their roll number, date of birth, and other information on GSEB’s result website.
Gujarat board 12th class exams were administered by GSEB from March 14 to March 29. To pass the Gujarat board 12th arts and commerce exams, students must receive at least 35% overall and in each subject. The board also has a grading system that awards an Read More
Step 1: Download the Digilocker App from App Store or Google Play Store.
Step 2: Create an account using your Aadhaar details.
Step 3: Log in to the app using your mobile number.
Step 4: Choose GSEB Board in the ‘Results’ section and select the 12th Result option.
Step 5: Enter your GSEB seat number.
Step 6: View the subject-wise marks for the Arts or Commerce Stream.
Those unhappy with their scores will be given the option to apply for a re-evaluation or rechecking process. The Gujarat board will provide all information about the re-evaluation procedure soon after the declaration of the final result. For the re-evaluation process, students will have to submit an essential fee to request the Gujarat board to recheck their answer scripts.
1. Save the contact number 6357300971 on your smartphone with the name “GSEB contact” or any preferred name.
2. Open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone.
3. Locate the chat box for the GSEB contact that you saved.
4. Type your board seat number in the chat box and send the message.
5. Shortly after sending the message, your GSEB 12th Result 2023 mark sheet will appear on the screen.
In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 86.91 per cent. For boys, the pass percentage was 84.67 per cent whereas for girls, it was 89.23 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage stood at 71.9 per cent, whereas this year it dropped to 65.58 per cent. Read More
This year, the GSEB witnessed a significant surge in registrations for the Class 12 exams, with nearly 5.91 lakh students appearing for the General stream.
Step 1: Log on to GSHSEB’s official portal, gseb.org and click on the board website tab
Step 2: Click on the ‘Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 link for Science stream or GUJCET 2023 result’ link.
Step 3: Enter the required login details like the roll number in specified fields.
Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5: Your GSHSEB Class 12 result 2023 will load on the screen.
Step 6: Download the result or print a copy of it for future use or reference.
The Gujarat Board's official marksheets will be released by the board after 10 day. It will be sent over to the respective schools from where students will have to collect it.
The board also has a grading system that awards an A1 grade to students who receive 90% or more, an A2 mark to students who receive 90% to 80%, a B1 grade to students who receive 80 to 71 percent, and a B2 grade to students who receive 70 to 61 percent.
The official marksheets will be released by the board after 10 day. It will be sent over to the respective schools from where students will have to collect it. The merit list will also be released soon by GSHSEB. To clear the test, students need to score a minimum of 35 marks or grade D to be declared passed in Gujarat board’s class 12 science stream exam.
