GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Results At 8 AM; How To Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSHSEB) will release class 12th results today at 8 AM. Students will soon be able to check their results on the official website at gseb.org, once it is declared. To download the state 12th board arts and commerce results, candidates need to submit their roll number, date of birth, and other information on GSEB’s result website.

Gujarat board 12th class exams were administered by GSEB from March 14 to March 29. To pass the Gujarat board 12th arts and commerce exams, students must receive at least 35% overall and in each subject. The board also has a grading system that awards an Read More