Home » education-career » GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Results At 8 AM; How To Check

Live now

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Results At 8 AM; How To Check

GSEB Gujarat 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result online at the board's official portal -- gseb.org

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 06:55 IST

Gujarat, India

Gujarat board 12th class exams were administered by GSEB from March 14 to March 29

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSHSEB) will release class 12th results today at 8 AM. Students will soon be able to check their results on the official website at gseb.org, once it is declared. To download the state 12th board arts and commerce results, candidates need to submit their roll number, date of birth, and other information on GSEB’s result website.

Gujarat board 12th class exams were administered by GSEB from March 14 to March 29. To pass the Gujarat board 12th arts and commerce exams, students must receive at least 35% overall and in each subject. The board also has a grading system that awards an Read More

Key Events

Key Events
May 31, 2023 06:55 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: How to check via Digilocker?

Step 1: Download the Digilocker App from App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Create an account using your Aadhaar details.

Step 3: Log in to the app using your mobile number.

Step 4: Choose GSEB Board in the ‘Results’ section and select the 12th Result option.

Step 5: Enter your GSEB seat number.

Step 6: View the subject-wise marks for the Arts or Commerce Stream.

May 31, 2023 06:53 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Unhappy with score?

Those unhappy with their scores will be given the option to apply for a re-evaluation or rechecking process. The Gujarat board will provide all information about the re-evaluation procedure soon after the declaration of the final result. For the re-evaluation process, students will have to submit an essential fee to request the Gujarat board to recheck their answer scripts.

May 31, 2023 06:51 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Check results via Whatsapp

1. Save the contact number 6357300971 on your smartphone with the name “GSEB contact” or any preferred name.

2. Open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone.

3. Locate the chat box for the GSEB contact that you saved.

4. Type your board seat number in the chat box and send the message.

5. Shortly after sending the message, your GSEB 12th Result 2023 mark sheet will appear on the screen.

May 31, 2023 06:49 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Last year percentage

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 86.91 per cent. For boys, the pass percentage was 84.67 per cent whereas for girls, it was 89.23 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage stood at 71.9 per cent, whereas this year it dropped to 65.58 per cent. Read More

May 31, 2023 06:49 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: How many students took the exam

This year, the GSEB witnessed a significant surge in registrations for the Class 12 exams, with nearly 5.91 lakh students appearing for the General stream.

May 31, 2023 06:47 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Check results via sms

To check their GSHSEB class or HSC science stream results 2023 via SMS, candidates may Type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.

May 31, 2023 06:46 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: How to check results online?

Step 1: Log on to GSHSEB’s official portal, gseb.org and click on the board website tab

Step 2: Click on the ‘Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 link for Science stream or GUJCET 2023 result’ link.

Step 3: Enter the required login details like the roll number in specified fields.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your GSHSEB Class 12 result 2023 will load on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result or print a copy of it for future use or reference.

May 31, 2023 06:44 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: When to collect original marksheet?

The Gujarat Board’s official marksheets will be released by the board after 10 day. It will be sent over to the respective schools from where students will have to collect it.

May 31, 2023 06:43 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Grading system

The board also has a grading system that awards an A1 grade to students who receive 90% or more, an A2 mark to students who receive 90% to 80%, a B1 grade to students who receive 80 to 71 percent, and a B2 grade to students who receive 70 to 61 percent.

May 31, 2023 06:43 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Passing marks

To pass the Gujarat board 12th arts and commerce exams, students must receive at least 35% overall and in each subject.

May 31, 2023 06:42 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: When exams were administered?

Gujarat board 12th class exams were administered by GSEB from March 14 to March 29.

May 31, 2023 06:42 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Documents needed

To download the state class 12th board arts and commerce results, candidates need to submit their roll number, date of birth, and other information on GSEB’s result website.

May 31, 2023 06:41 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Where to check

Gujarat Board students can check their results on the official website at gseb.org, once it is declared

May 31, 2023 06:38 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: The bifurcation is made owing to more number of students enrolled in these streams than science

May 31, 2023 06:38 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: The board will release arts and commerce streams results!

May 31, 2023 06:36 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Good Morning! The Gujarat Board will finally release class 12th arts and commerce streams results today at 8 AM.

