GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2023 Revaluation Application Begins Today, SSC from Aug 4

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has issued the revaluation registration schedule for classes 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2023. According to the official schedule, the HSC or class 12 science supplementary result revaluation application process will start from August 1 at 12 noon to August 7 at 5 pm. The registration window for the class 12 general stream result revaluation will take place from August 2 to August 8. The SSC or class 10 supplementary result revaluation will commence on August 4 at 12 pm and conclude on August 10 at 5 pm.

Students who are unhappy with their supplementary scores can apply for revaluation through the official website at gseb.org or ssc.gseb.org within the stipulated dates.

The Gujarat board declared the Secondary School Certificate or 10th supplementary result 2023 on July 28. While the Higher Secondary Certificate or 12th Supplementary exam results for the Science stream was released on July 25 by GSHSEB and the HSC vocational stream result was announced on July 26.

Students who failed in one or two subjects in the GSEB 10th and 12th results this year applied for the supplementary exams. According to reports, a total of 1,80,158 candidates registered for the Gujarat Board Class 10 compartment exam. Out of which, 1,53,394 students appeared for the exam, and 40,880 successfully passed. The overall state pass percentage for the July supplementary exam 2023 stands at 26.65 per cent.

In order to assist differently abled examinees, the board adopted a 20 per cent passing standard. As a result of this passing standard, 147 candidates received their certificates.

The GSEB 10th supplemental exam was designed to give students who did not pass one or two subjects in the GSEB SSC final exam 2023 a second chance. By holding these additional exams, the board provided students with another opportunity to improve their scores and gain admission to their desired stream in Class 11.

Following the announcement of the supplementary results, students are advised to collect their mark sheets from their individual schools. The GSEB Class 10 supplemental exams were held between July 10 and July 14.