GSEB Issues Marksheets, Certificates To Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Students

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has released the marksheets and certificates for class 10 and 12th supplementary exam students. GSEB Science and General Stream marksheets and certificates are accessible at the official website, gseb.org. Students can download the soft copy but it collecting hard copy is mandatory and will be considered a valid document for future references.

The head of the schools have to collect the certificates and marksheets from the District Education Officers of the concerned districts. The communication by the District Education Officer directed the heads of the schools to collect Class 10 and Class 12 results, including marksheets, certificates, and SR, from the concerned district office at a designated time and location.

Further, the GSEB Supplementary marksheets and certificates will be given to students from August 4, 2023. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has issued the revaluation registration schedule for classes 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2023. According to the official schedule, the HSC or class 12 science supplementary result revaluation application process will start from August 1 at 12 noon to August 7 at 5 pm. The registration window for the class 12 general stream result revaluation will take place from August 2 to August 8. The SSC or class 10 supplementary result revaluation will commence on August 4 at 12 pm and conclude on August 10 at 5 pm.

Students who are unhappy with their supplementary scores can apply for revaluation through the official website at gseb.org or ssc.gseb.org within the stipulated dates. It was on July 28 when the Board announced the supplementary results for class 10th. While class 12th supplementary results were announced on July 25, 2023. The GSEB supplementary examination was conducted from July 10 to July 14, 2023, on the other hand, GSEB HSC supplementary exams 2023 were organised from July 10 to July 13, 2023.

As reported by media, a total of 1,80,158 candidates registered for the Gujarat Board Class 10 compartment exam. Out of which, 1,53,394 students appeared for the exam, and 40,880 successfully passed. The overall state pass percentage for the July supplementary exam 2023 stands at 26.65 per cent. In order to assist differently abled examinees, the board adopted a 20 per cent passing standard. As a result of this passing standard, 147 candidates received their certificates.