GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board HSC Science Stream Results Date and Time

GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the scorecards for class 12th science stream students. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results from the official website, gseb.org.

In order to clear the Gujarat board class 12th exams, students must get at least a 33 per cent or grade D in each subject. Those who get an E1 or E2 in a subject are required to take the supplemental tests. A failing mark will be assigned for any score below that, and the student will have to retake the test the following Read More