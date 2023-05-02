GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board HSC Science Stream Results Date and Time

Live now
GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the scorecards for class 12th science stream students. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results from the official website, gseb.org.
In order to clear the Gujarat board class 12th exams, students must get at least a 33 per cent or grade D in each subject. Those who get an E1 or E2 in a subject are required to take the supplemental tests. A failing mark will be assigned for any score below that, and the student will have to retake the test the following Read More
This year, 1,07,663 students enrolled themselves to appear in the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams. While from the total 1,06,347 of them appeared for the exams.
This year Gujarat Board student felt their Math question paper easy while Biology examination tricky.
In 2021, the Gujarat board had cancelled the HSC exam due to Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, out of 1.7 lakh candidates who had registered for the science exam, as many as 3245 got an A1 grade. In 2019, as many as 71.9 per cent of students passed.
After receiving their GSHSEB class 12 science stream result, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet including their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students are advised to approach Gujarat board immediately.
Those who score 91 marks or above will get an A1 grade, those scoring between 91 to 80 marks will get A2, for those getting between 80 to 71 marks will get grade B1 and between 70 to 61 marks, will get B2 grade. Students who obtain marks in the 60 to 51 range will get grade C1, while those getting between 50 to 41 marks will get grade C2. This is followed by grade for students who get between 40 to 35. While students who get marks below 35 but above 21 will get an grade E1 and will have to appear for the compartment exams, dates of which will be declared once the results are out. Those who get 20 marks or below will fall in the F category, which means fail and they will have to repeat the year.
Gujarat Board 12th Science stream result last year was 72.02%. The passing percentage of girls was 72.05% and that of boys was 72%.
To clear the test, students need to score a minimum of 35 marks or grade D to be declared passed in Gujarat board’s class 12 science stream exam.
Gujarat Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the result of class 12 science stream today, on May 2. The Higher Secondary result will be declared at 9 am.
Along with GSEB 12th Result 2023, the result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 will also be declared today. Both results will be out at 9 am. After the declaration of the result, the students who appeared in these examinations will be able to check it on the official website of the board, gseb.org.
Gujarat Board 12th Science stream students can use their roll number to check their result, which will also be available on WhatsApp this year. To check GSEB result on WhatsApp, candidates need to text their seat number to 6357300971. Along with the release of the result, instructions and sample forms will be issued for marks verification, name correction, etc.
Step 1: Open the message box on your phones
Step 2: Write a text message in this format – GJ12SSeat_Number.
Step 3: Send the message to 58888111.
Step 4: You will receive your results by SMS after some time.
Students in class 12th Gujarati medium science stream students will get two marks extra in their physics examination. While class 12th science stream English and Hindi medium students will get one extra mark in their physics examination. This is due to errors in the question papers.
Step 1: Open GSHSEB’s official website- gseb.org.
Step 2: Select the Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 link option on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter roll number
Step 4: Submit
Step 5: The Class 12 GSHSEB result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save the results to your computer or print a copy for future reference.
The class 12th board examinations for the Gujarat Board were held from March 14 to 31. The practical exams on the other hand started on February 20 and concluded on February 28. This year, 1,07,663 students registered, and 1,06,347 of them showed up to take the examination. The Gujarat Board raised the overall number of centres, particularly for the class 12 board exams for the science stream and general stream this year. In 2022, a total of 72.02 per cent of students who took the exam passed it.
