CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Home » education-career » GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board HSC Science Stream Results Date and Time

Live now

GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board HSC Science Stream Results Date and Time

GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: In order to clear the Gujarat board class 12th exams, students must get at least a 33 per cent or grade D in each subject. The exams were held from March 14 to 31

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:39 IST

Gujarat, India

gseb, gseb result 2023 gseb org hsc result 2023, gseb science result, GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 GBSHSE announces GUJCET result, gseb hsc www.gseb.org result gseb hsc result 2023 gujarat board result gseb board result 2023 india result gujarat board result gujarat gseb org result how to check gseb result by name how to check gseb result how to check gseb result online GSEB 12th Result 2023
GSEB HSC Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the GSEB HSC science result today (Representative image)

GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the scorecards for class 12th science stream students. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results from the official website, gseb.org.

In order to clear the Gujarat board class 12th exams, students must get at least a 33 per cent or grade D in each subject. Those who get an E1 or E2 in a subject are required to take the supplemental tests. A failing mark will be assigned for any score below that, and the student will have to retake the test the following Read More

Key Events

Key Events
May 02, 2023 07:38 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: How many students appeared in the examination?

This year, 1,07,663 students enrolled themselves to appear in the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams. While from the total 1,06,347 of them appeared for the exams.

May 02, 2023 07:37 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Which Grade Means How Many Marks

Each grade has a range of marks associated with it. Students need to check that they have been given the right grade. Here is decoding Gujarat Board’s grading system–

100 – 91 marks: A1 grade

90 to 81: A2 Grade

80 to 71: B1 Grade

70 to 61: B2 Grade

60 to 51: C1 Grade

50 to 41: C2 grade

40 to 35: D grade

34 to 21: E1 grade (compartment)

20 to 0: F (fail)

May 02, 2023 07:37 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: What student felt about the Examination

This year Gujarat Board student felt their Math question paper easy while Biology examination tricky.

May 02, 2023 07:33 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: What happened last year

In 2021, the Gujarat board had cancelled the HSC exam due to Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, out of 1.7 lakh candidates who had registered for the science exam, as many as 3245 got an A1 grade. In 2019, as many as 71.9 per cent of students passed.

May 02, 2023 07:32 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: What to Check

After receiving their GSHSEB class 12 science stream result, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet including their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students are advised to approach Gujarat board immediately.

May 02, 2023 07:31 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023 Answer Key Out, How to Download

STEP 1: Go to gsebeservice.com, the GSEB’s official website.

STEP 2: On the Home Page, select the GSEB HSC Science Answer Key 2023 link under the New Highlights section.

STEP 3: Download the answer keys and save it for future reference.

May 02, 2023 07:29 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Gujarat Board Recorded 100% Pass Percentage in 2021

In 2021, the Gujarat board had cancelled the HSC exam due to Covid-19 pandemic. It had formulated the result via an alternative evaluation scheme. The GSHSEB results were prepared by giving 50 per cent weightage to class 10 result and 25 per cent to class 11 result and class 12 internal unit tests each. As many as 3.71 lakh students had appeared for GSEB class 12 exam out of which 2.83 lakh were declared pass.

May 02, 2023 07:28 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Grading System

Those who score 91 marks or above will get an A1 grade, those scoring between 91 to 80 marks will get A2, for those getting between 80 to 71 marks will get grade B1 and between 70 to 61 marks, will get B2 grade. Students who obtain marks in the 60 to 51 range will get grade C1, while those getting between 50 to 41 marks will get grade C2. This is followed by grade for students who get between 40 to 35. While students who get marks below 35 but above 21 will get an grade E1 and will have to appear for the compartment exams, dates of which will be declared once the results are out. Those who get 20 marks or below will fall in the F category, which means fail and they will have to repeat the year.

May 02, 2023 07:26 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Over 72% Students Passed Science Stream Exam Last Year

Gujarat Board 12th Science stream result last year was 72.02%. The passing percentage of girls was 72.05% and that of boys was 72%.

May 02, 2023 07:25 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: More than 1 lakh students appeared in the exam

The Gujarat Higher Secondary Board had conducted the 12th examination from March 14 to 25. A total of 1,06,347 students appeared in the intermediate examination. Whereas 1,07,663 students had registered for the examination.

May 02, 2023 07:24 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Passing Marks

To clear the test, students need to score a minimum of 35 marks or grade D to be declared passed in Gujarat board’s class 12 science stream exam.

May 02, 2023 07:23 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Time

Gujarat Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the result of class 12 science stream today, on May 2. The Higher Secondary result will be declared at 9 am.

May 02, 2023 07:21 IST

GUJCET 2023: Gujarat Common Entrance Test Result Today

Along with GSEB 12th Result 2023, the result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 will also be declared today. Both results will be out at 9 am. After the declaration of the result, the students who appeared in these examinations will be able to check it on the official website of the board, gseb.org.

May 02, 2023 07:17 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023 to be Available via WhatsApp

Gujarat Board 12th Science stream students can use their roll number to check their result, which will also be available on WhatsApp this year. To check GSEB result on WhatsApp, candidates need to text their seat number to 6357300971. Along with the release of the result, instructions and sample forms will be issued for marks verification, name correction, etc.

May 02, 2023 07:14 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the message box on your phones

Step 2: Write a text message in this format – GJ12SSeat_Number.

Step 3: Send the message to 58888111.

Step 4: You will receive your results by SMS after some time.

May 02, 2023 07:11 IST

Gujarat Board HSC Results 2023: Students to Get Extra Marks

Students in class 12th Gujarati medium science stream students will get two marks extra in their physics examination. While class 12th science stream English and Hindi medium students will get one extra mark in their physics examination. This is due to errors in the question papers.

May 02, 2023 07:09 IST

Gujarat Board HSC Results 2023: How to check

Step 1: Open GSHSEB’s official website- gseb.org.

Step 2: Select the Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 link option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter roll number

Step 4: Submit

Step 5: The Class 12 GSHSEB result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the results to your computer or print a copy for future reference.

May 02, 2023 07:07 IST

GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Science Result Today

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar will release the class 12 science stream results today, May 2. It will be available at gseb.org. Approximately 1 lakh students registered for the Gujarat 12th board exams this year. The exams were conducted between March 14 and March 25.

Read more

year.

The class 12th board examinations for the Gujarat Board were held from March 14 to 31. The practical exams on the other hand started on February 20 and concluded on February 28. This year, 1,07,663 students registered, and 1,06,347 of them showed up to take the examination. The Gujarat Board raised the overall number of centres, particularly for the class 12 board exams for the science stream and general stream this year. In 2022, a total of 72.02 per cent of students who took the exam passed it.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Latest News

More News

    TAGS