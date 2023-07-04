GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Cards Released At gseb.org

The Class 10th and 12th supplementary examination admit cards have been released by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), commonly referred to as GSEB on its official website, gseb.org. The Gujarat board has released supplementary hall tickets for the vocational and Sanskrit medium examinations in addition to the GSEB supplementary exam admit card for the Class 12 stream exams. The GSEB hall tickets for the supplementary exams must be picked up by students from their respective schools.

Students who failed in a single subject will be permitted to sit for the Gujarat board supplementary examinations in 2023. The GSEB supplemental test will be held on July 13 from 3 PM.

GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card: How To Download

Schools will need to log in using their index number and registered cellphone number to obtain and access the Class 10, 12, GSEB hall ticket. The GSEB supplementary admit card 2023 can additionally be downloaded with a registered email address as opposed to a phone number

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Step 2: Click the Download GSEB Supplementary Hall Ticket link.

Step 3: Fill out the school index number in the space specified for it.

Step 4: Enter a mobile phone number or email address that has already been registered with the GSHSEB administration.

Step 5: Click the log in link to obtain the One Time Password (OTP) to your registered email address or phone number.

Step 6: The GSEB class 10, 12 supplementary exams admit cards for the respective school will be displayed on the screen

The subject, medium, candidate’s photo, and signature must all be reviewed and checked for any inaccuracies before printing the GSEB hall ticket. The board announced that discrepancies, if any, should be brought to the attention of the GSEB as soon as possible.

Results for students in Class 10th were published by GSEB on May 25 on the official website. The total pass rate was 64.62 per cent, a little decrease of 0.56 per cent from the previous year. In comparison to boys, who received a pass rate of 59.58 per cent, girls scored better, scoring a pass percentage of 70.62 per cent.

The class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results for 2023 were released by the GSEB on May 31. The total pass rate for the general streams was 73.27 per cent. This is a considerable decrease from the total pass rate of 86.91 per cent when compared to 2022. On the other hand, the science stream results were revealed on May 2, and the percentage of students who succeeded in the English medium was 67.18 per cent, whereas it was 65.32 per cent in the Gujarati medium.