GSEB SSC Results 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10th Result on May 25 at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the GSEB Class 10 result date 2023. The board will declare the GSEB SSC results 2023 on May 25 at 8 AM for Class 10th students. Students who appeared in the Gujarat Board SSC Class 10th exams 2023 will be able to check results through the official website- gseb.org. Candidates can check their results by using their seat number.

Gujarat SSC examinations 2023 was held from March 14 to March 28, 2023. Those students who score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject will be declared pass in the GSEB 10th results 2023.

GSHSEB SSC Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Students will also be able to check their scores through the SMS app on mobile. One can type an SMS in the format: SSCSeatNumber and send it to 56263. The marks secured in each subject will be notified on the mobile number. Apart from this, results GSHSEB class 10th results will be available through WhatsApp. Candidates have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

Those who are not satisfied with their results can apply for rechecking of the answer sheets. The details regarding the same will be shared by the board after the declaration of results.

Last year, a total of 772771 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 503726 passed. The overall pass percentage was 65.18 per cent, with 59.92 per cent of boys passing the examination and 71.66 per cent of girls passing the exam.

Meanwhile, GSEB board students who appeared in the HSC science stream were able to download the marksheets on May 2. The overall pass percentage of GSEB HSC results 2023 was 65.58 per cent.