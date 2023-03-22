Guest Teachers Protest Near Delhi Assembly Demanding Job Security

Scores of members of the All India Guest Teachers Association staged a protest near the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, demanding a policy for their job security.

More than 500 guest teachers gathered near the Assembly at Civil Lines holding banners and raised slogans against the AAP government.

The protesters alleged that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), despite promising to make the guest teachers permanent in its manifestoes for the Delhi assembly elections, “did not fulfil their promise”.

”The AAP had assured during the last two assembly elections that its government would provide us job security and make us permanent but hasn’t fulfilled their promise even after eight years of being in power,” General Secretary of All India Guest Teachers Association Kunwer Shoaib Rana told PTI. Rana further said that the guest teachers have demanded a policy to ensure their job is secure for 60 years and their salaries are equivalent to that of regular teachers.

