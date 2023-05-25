Gujarat Board Class 10 Results 2023: 64.62 Percent Students Qualified The Exam; Results At gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the results for class 10th students. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check their results from the official website, gseb.org. It is to be noted that the result received is provisional and the original marksheet will be given by respective school authorities.

This year, 64.64 percent students from Gujarat class 10th students qualified. In Gujarat, as many as 272 schools have received 100 percent results. Comparing the result from last year, the overall pass percentage has slightly dropped. Last year, a total of 772771 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 503726 passed. The overall pass percentage was 65.18 per cent, with 59.92 per cent of boys passing the examination and 71.66 per cent of girls passing the exam. Those who are not satisfied with their Gujarat class 10th results can apply for rechecking of the answer sheets. The details regarding the same will be soon shared by the board.

To prevent losing a year, students can apply for the compartment exam. They have the option to fill out the forms for one or more subjects to appear in the compartment exam. The compartment exam serves as a chance for students to improve their marks and overall performance in the examination. It is advised to the candidates to stay tune with News18.com for information related to supplementary and re calculation of the answer script.

GSHSEB SSC RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Step 3: Key in your credentials and log in

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Board released the class 12th science exam result on May 2. The pass percentage was 65.58 per cent. This year 1523 students scored A2, 6,188 students scored B1, 11,984 students scored B2 and 19,135 students scored C1. Morbi is the top-performing district this year.

About 1,06,347 of the roughly 1.07 lakh students who registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year actually showed up to sit for the board exams. The class 12 exams for the Gujarat board were conducted from March 14 to March 31, while the practical exams commenced on February 20 and ended on February 28. However, the result of 12th arts and commerce is awaited.