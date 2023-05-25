Gujarat Board Class 10 Results To Declare Soon At gseb.org; Check Passing Marks

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the results today, May 25 at 8 AM. Students will be able to access their scores by visiting the official website at gseb.org and entering their roll number on the login window. In addition to the Class 10 results, GSEB has plans to release the SSC mark sheet, providing students with a comprehensive record of their performance.

Once the results are declared, students can utilize their Class 10 mark sheets to apply for higher studies or specialised courses. It’s crucial to note that the original GSEB Class 10 certificate and mark sheet will be distributed to the candidates through their respective schools.

Gujarat SSC Result 2023: Minimum Passing Marks

In the Gujarat Class 10 exam, students are required to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass and receive a pass certificate. It is necessary for candidates to achieve at least a Grade ‘D’ in all subjects to be considered eligible for passing. Students who receive an ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ grade in any subject will be allowed to appear for supplementary or compartment exams to improve their scores. These supplementary exams provide students with an opportunity to enhance their performance and aim for better grades.

Gujarat SSC Result 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Visit GSEB’s official portal at gseb.org

Step 2: On the main page, search for the ‘Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023’ link.

Step 3: Soon after clicking the link, students will be directed to the GSEB Result 2023 page.

Step 4: To access the result, enter the seat number/roll number and submit the details as asked.

Step 6: The Gujarat Board SSC/Class 10 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: View, save and download the GSEB Class 10 result.

It is highly recommended that students carefully review all the details mentioned on their Class 10 results and mark sheets. This includes verifying personal information, subject grades, and overall scores. In the event of any discrepancy or error, students are advised to promptly notify the relevant exam authorities or their respective schools.

Taking immediate action to rectify any inaccuracies ensures that the official records reflect accurate information and avoid potential complications in the future. The Gujarat Board Class 10 exam was conducted from March 14 to March 25.