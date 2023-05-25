CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maharashtra Board 12th ResultUPSC CSE ResultUPSC ToppersChat GPTUPSC CSE Result
Home » education-career » Gujarat Board Class 10 Results To Declare Soon At gseb.org; Check Passing Marks
1-MIN READ

Gujarat Board Class 10 Results To Declare Soon At gseb.org; Check Passing Marks

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:00 IST

Gujarat, India

It is necessary for candidates to achieve at least a Grade 'D' in all subjects to be considered eligible for passing (Representative Image)

It is necessary for candidates to achieve at least a Grade 'D' in all subjects to be considered eligible for passing (Representative Image)

In the Gujarat Class 10 exam, students are required to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass and receive a pass certificate

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the results today, May 25 at 8 AM. Students will be able to access their scores by visiting the official website at gseb.org and entering their roll number on the login window. In addition to the Class 10 results, GSEB has plans to release the SSC mark sheet, providing students with a comprehensive record of their performance.

Once the results are declared, students can utilize their Class 10 mark sheets to apply for higher studies or specialised courses. It’s crucial to note that the original GSEB Class 10 certificate and mark sheet will be distributed to the candidates through their respective schools.

Gujarat SSC Result 2023: Minimum Passing Marks

In the Gujarat Class 10 exam, students are required to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass and receive a pass certificate. It is necessary for candidates to achieve at least a Grade ‘D’ in all subjects to be considered eligible for passing. Students who receive an ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ grade in any subject will be allowed to appear for supplementary or compartment exams to improve their scores. These supplementary exams provide students with an opportunity to enhance their performance and aim for better grades.

Gujarat SSC Result 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Visit GSEB’s official portal at gseb.org

Step 2: On the main page, search for the ‘Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023’ link.

Step 3: Soon after clicking the link, students will be directed to the GSEB Result 2023 page.

Step 4: To access the result, enter the seat number/roll number and submit the details as asked.

Step 6: The Gujarat Board SSC/Class 10 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: View, save and download the GSEB Class 10 result.

It is highly recommended that students carefully review all the details mentioned on their Class 10 results and mark sheets. This includes verifying personal information, subject grades, and overall scores. In the event of any discrepancy or error, students are advised to promptly notify the relevant exam authorities or their respective schools.

top videos

    Taking immediate action to rectify any inaccuracies ensures that the official records reflect accurate information and avoid potential complications in the future. The Gujarat Board Class 10 exam was conducted from March 14 to March 25.

    About the Author
    Sheen Kachroo
    Sheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from being a professional journalist, Sheen is an animal welfarist who activel...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Board Exams 2023
    2. GSEB
    3. GSHSEB
    4. Gujarat Board
    first published:May 25, 2023, 07:00 IST
    last updated:May 25, 2023, 07:00 IST