GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Commerce Results Today, Check Out Passing Marks

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSEB) will publish the results for the Class 12 Art and Commerce stream board exams on their official website at 8 AM today. Gujarat Board announced the GSEB HSC science stream results on May 2. All eyes are now on the Gujarat Board Class 12 results for arts and commerce streams. The results will be available to the students online via the board’s official website gseb.org.

GSEB HSC Result 2023: Passing Marks

To pass the GSEB HSC Board Exams 2023, students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and also achieve an overall aggregate. A student has the option to appear in the GSEB HSC Supplementary Examinations if they fail to meet the above requirements.

The board has discretion over whether to provide grace marks. If a student falls short of passing by just a few marks, the board may grant them grace marks. It’s important to note that the 33 per cent passing mark includes both the internal and external (written) examinations.

This year, in the science stream, 65.58 per cent of students successfully passed the GSEB Class 12th result 2023. The details regarding the pass percentage for the arts and commerce streams will be announced with the results.

GSEB HSC Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Click the provided link or visit the official website, www.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the page, look for and click the “GSEB HSC Result 2023" link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your six-digit seat number.

Step 4: After entering the seat number, click on the submit button.

Step 5: The Gujarat Board 12th Result 2023 will then be displayed on the screen for you to view.

The GSEB HSC Exams 2023 took place from March 14 to March 29 at designated centres across Gujarat. It is important to remember that the online mark sheet is provisional, and students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools.