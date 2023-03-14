The Gujarat Board is conducting examinations for its secondary and higher secondary classes starting today. The examination for class 10 will end on March 28 and for class 12 on March 25. The Gujarat Board has not released any official date for the announcement of results. The past few years indicate that the results may be declared in May. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has yet to say anything on the matter.

The result can be accessed on or downloaded from the official website of the board or you can refer to the link: gseb.org. These are the steps a student needs to follow to check their results:-

Step 1 - Visit gseb.org, the Gujarat Board’s main website.

Step 2: Click the GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2023 link on the site (SSC and HSC).

Step 3: The device will display a login window.

Step 4: Enter your seat number to view the GSEB results for the 10th and 12th grades in 2023. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the GSEB 2023 result for future use.

Students will have the option to access the SSC Results via SMS too. Students can check their results via SMS by following the instructions given below:

Step 1- Open the SMS application and type - SSC/ < space > SeatNumber and For GSEB HSC results 2023 type - HSC < space > SeatNumber.

Step 2- Send this SMS to 56263.

Candidates who desire to apply for the revaluation procedure can visit the website and complete the applications shortly after the Gujarat Board Result 2023 is released. Visit the website to finish the applications, if you want to have your GSEB 10th or 12th answer sheets checked for errors. The outcomes of the Gujarat 10th and 12th answer sheets review will be accessible on the board’s official website.

GSEB Board Exam 2023 guidelines

Bring a valid photo ID and your GSEB SSC/HSC Hall Ticket 2023 to the test location without fail. Students will not be permitted to take exams if they neglect or forget to bring either of them.

Mobile phones, laptops, and Bluetooth speakers/earphones are not permitted inside the test venue.

Students must arrive at the location in time to prevent further disruptions.

