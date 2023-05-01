Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023: Easy Math Question Paper To Tricky Bio, What Students Had said

The Gujarat Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary will announce the class 12th HSC science stream result tomorrow, May 2. Students who appeared in the examination will be able to view the results on the official website — gseb.org. The class 12 exams for the Gujarat board were held from March 15 to March 31. The practical exams on the other hand started on February 20 and ended on February 28.

This years examination for Gujarat Board student will be one of the most memorable one. Wondering why? Because what Gujarat board students said that their Biology examination was tricky while Math question paper was easier than expected. The Times Of India conversed with a Biology teacher to know how the question paper was? The teacher said “a few questions were tricky but they were textbook based and if students understood the questions it was actually easy." Another Biology teacher said that “question paper was average and MCQs with a total 35 marks’ weightage were very easy and about 15 questions were a bit tricky."

On the other hand, for the Math examination, the paper had various multiple choice question which the students said where from textbook. After concluding the examination, students found the paper easy and were quite confident to score good marks in one of the most toughest examination. It is essential for the students from Gujarat Science stream to know how to check their results. Here are some steps you can follow:

GUJARAT BOARD HSC SCIENCE STREAM RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB— gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on the class 12 or HSC science stream exam result link

Step 3: Fill in your roll number

Step 4: The HSC science stream results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future references.

This year, 1,07,663 students enrolled themselves to appear in the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams, and 1,06,347 of them appeared for the exams. The Gujarat Board increased the overall number of centres, especially for the science stream and general stream board exams in class 12 in 2023. The science stream exams were held at 39 centres last year, however this year the board increased the number of centres to 45 in response to an increase in registration.

