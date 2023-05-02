Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023: Know GSEB 12th Science Stream Pass Percentages Over The Years

Results for the class 12 or HSC science stream exams will be released by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today, May 2 at 9 AM. The official website, gseb.org, will host the 12th result for students who took the exams. Students from the Gujarat Board Arts and Commerce streams will have to wait a little longer to receive their results.

GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

GSEB’s class 12 exams were held from March 14 to March 31, while the practical tests began on February 20 and were completed on February 28. Approximately 1.07 lakh students had registered themselves for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year out of which about 1,06,347 of them turned up to take the exams.

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023: Pass Percentage Over The Years

In terms of the pass percentage trend over the previous year, the Gujarat Board exam results last year were slightly better than they had been in the previous two years when the exams were administered as the pass percentage had slightly risen. In 2022, a total of 72.02 per cent of students who took the exam passed it. This was a rise over 2020 and 2019, when 71.34 per cent and 71.9 per cent of students in the science stream, respectively, cleared the exam.

In 2022, the exams were conducted across 2503 exam centres. While A1 grades were scored by 196 pupils, A2 grades were earned by 3,303 students. About 18,982 students, or the majority of those who passed, received a C2 grade.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat board had to cancel the HSC exam in 2021. The Gujarat Board generated the final results using an alternative evaluation method. The class 10 results were given 50 per cent weightage, the class 11 results and the class 12 internal unit tests each received 25 per cent of the weight for preparing the GSHSEB results. As many as 3.71 lakh students took the GSEB class 12 exam, with 2.83 lakh of them passing the exam. In 2020, a total of 3245 of the 1.7 lakh students who registered for the science stream examination received an A1 grade.

