Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 Released, Marks Needed to Pass GSEB 12th Science Exam

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the results for the class 12 science stream exams today, May 2, at 9 AM. Students who took the examinations will be able to access their results now on the official website, gseb.org, once declared.

About 1,06,347 of the roughly 1.07 lakh students who registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year actually showed up to sit for the board exams. The class 12 exams for the Gujarat board were conducted from March 14 to March 31, while the practical exams commenced on February 20 and ended on February 28.

Gujarat Board HSC science stream Result 2023: Passing criteria

To pass the Gujarat board’s 12th exam, students must receive at least a 35 per mark in each of the science stream subjects. A1 grades are awarded to those who receive 91per cent or more, A2 grades are given to those who receive 91 to 80 per cent, B1 grades to those who receive 80 to 71 per cent, and B2 grades are issued to those who receive 70 to 61 per cent.

Students who obtain marks in the 60 to 51 range will get a grade C1, while those getting between 50 to 41 marks will get a grade C2. This is followed by grades for students who get between 40 to 35. While students who get marks below 35 but above 21 will get a grade E1 and will have to appear for the compartment exams, the dates of which will be declared once the results are out. Those who get 20 marks or below will fall in the F category, which means fail and they will have to repeat the year.

Last year, the Gujarat board recorded better exam results compared to 2020 and 2019. In 2022, as many as 72.02 per cent of students who took the exam passed it. This was a rise over 2020 and 2019, when 71.34 per cent and 71.9 per cent of students in the science stream, respectively, graduated from class 12.

