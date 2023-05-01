Gujarat Board to Release GSEB HSC Science, GUJCET 2023 Results Tomorrow, Check Update

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education or GBSHSE will release the class 12 or HSC science stream exam result tomorrow, May 2. The board will also release the GUJCET result. Students who appeared for these exams will be able to check their results on the official website — gseb.org.

The board conducted the Gujarat Board 12th science stream exam from March 14 to March 29. As many as 1,07,663 students registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year, out of which 1,06,347 students appeared. The board had earlier rescheduled the second term examination dates of the class 12 science stream after the dates clashed with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023.

“Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar press release states that Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Class-I (Science stream and GUJCET-2023) exam held in March-2023 is available on Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board website www.gseb.org .will be declared on 02/05/2023 at 09:00 AM," reads the official notice.

Gujarat Board HSC Science Stream Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to GSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: The result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Gujarat Board HSC Science Stream Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS application and type – HSC(space)SeatNumber

Step 2- Send this SMS to 56263

Step 3: Your result will appear on screen.

This year, Gujrat Board increased the number of centres for the class 12th general stream and science stream. A total of 97,000 students appeared for the classes 10th, and 12th board exams, last year. Last year 30,000 students appeared in class 12 general stream annual exams. The number of examination centres was 104. However, this year as the number of students taking exams has swelled, 124 examination centres have been allotted to conduct the exams. Similarly, the number of centres for the class 12 science stream has increased. Last year exams were conducted at 39 centres but this year, keeping in view the increase in registration, the board has raised the number of centres to 45.

