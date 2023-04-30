Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 1,778 Assistant Vacancies

The Gujarat High Court has started the online application process for the recruitment of assistants in Subordinate courts. Candidates may apply for the recruitment on or before May 19. Candidates can apply for the vacancies online at Gujarat HC’s official portals – gujarathighcourt.nic.in and hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The Gujarat High Court is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 1,778 vacancies of assistants.

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023: eligibility criteria

The minimum age requirement to apply for the recruitment is 21 years while the maximum age limit is set at 35 years, as on May 19, 2023. The upper age limit, however, has been relaxed for the reserved category aspirants. It is important to note that the Gujarat High Court reserves its right to adjust or alter the number of job openings notified.

Apart from age criteria, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Further, candidates are required to have a typing speed of 5000 key depression per hour on the computer in English and/or Gujarati.

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘current jobs’ section, on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link available for Assistant job vacancies

Step 4: On the new window, fill out the Gujarat HC application form.

Step 5: Upload all the essential documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: View the form and submit it as asked.

Step 7: Take a printout of it for future reference.

Applicants should keep a copy of the e-Receipt (Online) / cash - challan (Offline) safe with them till the conclusion of the Assistant recruitment process.

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee:

The general category candidates will pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 while those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Differently-abled persons (PwD), and Ex-servicemen need to pay Rs 500.

Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on a main written examination (Descriptive Type) and a practical or skill (Typing) test.

Read all the Latest Education News here