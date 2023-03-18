Gujarat HC Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For 193 Civil Judge Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,36,520

The Gujarat High Court has started the recruitment process for Civil Judges. The Gujarat HC will fill 193 vacancies through its recruitment drive. Candidates can apply for the civil judge post till April 14 by visiting the official website of the Gujarat High Court at gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

Detailed recruitment notification is also available on the website. The Gujarat High Court Civil Judge recruitment 2023 will consist of a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a viva-voce.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be an Indian citizen. The applicant must have a law degree from a recognised university and must be a practicing advocate in a civil/criminal court on the last date of application submission. The maximum age limit is 35 years. Applicants must also be proficient in computer skills, with a certificate of Basic Knowledge of Computer Application / Operation.

Candidates will also be tested on their proficiency in Gujarati. Those who have studied Gujarati as a subject in their secondary and higher secondary exam, are exempted from the giving the language proficiency test.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the HC-OJAS link on the main page.

Step 3: Click on the link for Civil Judge recruitment 2023.

Step 4: Enter your personal details and all other information required by the portal.

Step 5: Submit the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the Gujarat High Court Civil Judge recruitment 2023 application.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge recruitment 2023: Application fee

Candidates need to pay Rs 1,000 plus bank charges if they belong to the general category. For SC, ST, and PwD applicants, the fee is Rs 500 plus bank charges.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge recruitment 2023: Selection process

The prelims test will be held on May 7. Applicants who clear the preliminary exam and language test will be chosen on the basis of the aggregate marks obtained by them in the main exam and viva voce. The civil judge main exam will be held on 2 July, while the viva voce is scheduled to take place in October-November. The exam syllabus is also available on the Gujarat High Court’s website.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge recruitment 2023: Salary

The salary of the selected applicants will be in the pay scale of Rs 77,840­ – Rs 1,36,520.

Read all the Latest Education News here