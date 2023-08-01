Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Merit List Released at medadmgujarat.org

The Gujarat National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 merit list has been published by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) on July 30. Participants in the counselling round can view the merit list on the official website at medadmgujarat.org.

It is important to note that the merit list has been prepared based on the NEET exam scores. The list includes details such as user Id, roll number, general merit, category merit, university merit, university category merit, All India overall rank, score, name, pass institute name and remarks.

Gujarat NEET PG Merit List 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit ACPUGMEC’s official website at medadmgujarat.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET PG merit list’ link as per category on the homepage.

Step 3: The NEET PG 2023 merit list in a pdf file will be displayed.

Step 4: Search for your name or roll number on the list to check the status.

Step 5: Save and download the merit list for admission purposes.

The Gujarat PG medical admission counselling will be conducted online. Only those students whose names are mentioned on the merit list will get an invitation to the counselling session. A total of three rounds of counselling (round 1 and round 2), including a mop-up round, will be conducted for admission to MD/MS and PG diploma programmes offered by the state’s government-run and private medical colleges.

Candidates will be assigned seats based on the choices they make in the application form, and the availability of seats as their NEET PG rank.

If a seat is allotted, candidates must report to the assigned college within the time frame specified to complete the admission process. Following that, candidates will be needed to pay the admission fee. If seats remain available even after the first and second rounds of counselling, the authorities would conduct a mop-up round of Gujarat NEET PG counselling.

In case of any request or query regarding the provisional merit list, candidates are advised to submit scanned copies of their supportive documents/certificates through e-mail at medadmgujarat2018@gmail.com on or before August 1 by 5 pm.