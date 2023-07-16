Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begin At medadmgujarat.org, How To Register

The process of registering for the Gujarat MBBS admission 2023 has been officially opened by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC). Visit medadmgujarat.org to register for the Gujarat MBBS 2023 admission by July 24. Applicants must purchase a 14-digit PIN number from the official website to apply for Gujarat MBBS admission 2023 before July 27, 1 PM. For a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 and a refundable fee of Rs 11,00, applicants can get their PIN number. The Gujarat MBBS 2023 application form can then be filled out by candidates after purchasing a PIN number.

The application procedure entails creating a User ID and password, completing the application form, attaching scanned copies of required documents, and submitting the application form. The completed application form must be printed out by candidates and retained for future records.The governing body will publish the Gujarat MBBS merit list once the registration procedure has concluded. The NEET roll number, scores, All India Rank (AIR), category, qualifying status, state merit rank and other information will be included in the merit list that will be published. In order to participate in the Gujarat MBBS counselling 2023, aspirants must have their names included on the merit list.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Register

Step 1: To apply for MBBS seats in Gujarat, go to medadmgujarat.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Undergraduate Admission" on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose the “Log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admission” link.

Step 4: After purchasing a PIN, register for Gujarat NEET UG counselling.

Step 5: Fill out all of the required details for the Gujarat NEET UG counselling.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of all the necessary documents

Make payment for the application fee.

Step 6: Submit your Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023 application, download a copy of the same , and take a printout it off for future records.

After registering online, applicants must schedule a time in advance to provide self-attested photocopies of their documents for document verification. The Date and Help Centre for Documents Verification can be chosen by the applicants while printing the Registration Slip.

In addition to registering online, candidates who wish to apply for local quota seats at Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College in Ahmedabad or Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education & Research (SMIMER), Surat, must first obtain a certificate from the dean of the relevant institute attesting to their status as a local student of the respective city.