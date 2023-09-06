Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Begins, Steps to Apply

The online registration process for the Gujarat NEET Counselling Round 3 started today, September 6 by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC). Candidates can apply for Round 3 by visiting the official website of ACPUGMEC at medadmgujarat.org. As per the round 3 schedule, the last date to register for the Gujarat MBBS counselling is September 10, up to 3 pm.

It is important to note that students who have not registered themselves in Round 1 or Round 2 or those who have been allotted a seat in Round 2 but whose admission was not confirmed (exited with forfeiture of refundable security deposit) for admission into a first-year undergraduate programme in Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy can apply for the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023 Round 3.

While applying for Round 3, students are advised to purchase the PIN after making the mandatory payment of Rs 11,000. After registering, Non-Resident Indians (NRI) candidates must pay Rs 10,000 by demand draft. Students who have already purchased the pin in prior rounds are not required to do it again.

Gujarat NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3: Steps To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of ACPUGMEC at medadmgujarat.org.

Step 2: Look for and click on the section ‘Undergraduate Admission’ on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link that reads – ‘Log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admission’.

Step 4: After logging in, purchase the PIN by entering a few details (NEET 2023 Roll Number, Candidate Name, Email ID, Mobile Number, Amount).

Step 5: Once the payment is done, fill out the application form and upload the documents required.

Step 7: Cross-check all the details and click on submit.

Gujarat NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Schedule

- Online PIN purchase from the official website of the admission committee: September 6 (10 am) to September 10 (till 1 pm).

- Online registration: September 6 (10 am) to September 10 (till 3 pm).

- Document verification as well as submission of documents (photocopies) at help centres: September 6 (10 am) to September 11 (till 4 pm).

Following online registration, candidates must schedule an appointment with the help centre for document verification and the submission of self-attested photocopies of documents.

Candidates can choose the day and help centre for document verification when printing the registration slip. Furthermore, the help centre is open from 10 am to 4 pm, while on public holidays and Sundays, the help centre is closed.