Gujarat: PM to Inaugurate Primary Teachers' Conference on May 12
Gujarat: PM to Inaugurate Primary Teachers' Conference on May 12

May 05, 2023

AIPTF and the Gujarat State Primary Teachers Federation are organising this conference on the subject ’Teachers: At the centre of change in education’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 29th biennial conference of All India Primary Teachers’ Federation in Gandhinagar on May 12, the Gujarat government announced on Thursday.

The All India Primary Teachers’ Federation (AIPTF) and the Gujarat State Primary Teachers Federation are organising this conference on the subject ’Teachers: At the centre of change in education’, Gujarat Health Minister and state government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel said in Gandhinagar.

”PM Modi will inaugurate this 29th biennial conference on May 12. Apart from this event, the PM would also take part in some other programmes wherein he would either inaugurate or lay the foundation stones for projects,” said Patel.

