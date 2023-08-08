Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation Invites Applications To Fill Over 7,000 Posts

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has announced vacancies for over 7,000 posts. The application deadline is September 6, 2023. Aspiring candidates should hold a Class 12 certificate.

The recruitment drive encompasses 4,062 driver positions and 3,342 conductor positions. To learn more, you can visit the official website: www.gsrtc.in. Let us take a look at some important information that candidates should be aware of:

Key Dates:

- Application process commenced on August 7.

- The last date for application submission is September 6.

- Exam date is yet to be announced.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Applicants must possess a Class 12 qualification (mandatory).

- A degree from a recognised university or board, or an equivalent certificate, is required.

Age Criteria:

- Minimum age: 18 years.

- Maximum age limit: 34 years.

Salary:

- The salary for GSRTC drivers and conductors is Rs 18,500.

Application Fees:

- General category: Rs 309 (including Rs 250 fee).

- Other categories: Rs 59.

- Driving test fee: Rs 250.

Application Process:

1. Go to the official website: www.gsrtc.in/.

2. Click on the Recruitment tab and select the Conductor option.

3. Click “Apply Now."

4. Create a new account or log in to your existing one.

5. Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

6. Complete the payment for the application.

7. Submit the form and keep a printout for future reference.

8. Application fees can be paid online using a debit card or net banking.

Additional Information:

- Caste certificate submission is mandatory. Failure to provide it will result in application cancellation.

- Reserved category benefits are available for applicants from SC/ST, Economically Weaker Sections, and socially backward sections native to Gujarat.

- Those who have served in the army for a year prior to retirement can apply with the N.O.C. issued by the Army Board during document verification.

- Female applicants mentioning their husband’s name must submit a marriage certificate during document verification.

- In the absence of a female candidate, a reserved position can be allotted to a male candidate.

- After meeting the eligibility criteria, applicants need to undergo a driving test on a corporation vehicle assigned by the government.