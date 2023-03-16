Gujarat: University Cancels Seminar After ABVP Opposes Participation by Jamia Millia Islamia Professor

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (MSU) here on Wednesday cancelled a seminar after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) objected to the participation by a professor from Jamia Millia Islamia university.

Zubair Meenai, the professor, is “a communist and known for making anti-India comments,” claimed a leader of the ABVP, a student organization affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

MSU’s Faculty of Social Work had organized the seminar on ‘Respecting diversity through joint social action’ on its campus on Wednesday afternoon.

As per the invitation, one of the invited speakers was Prof Meenai of the Department of Social Work, Jamia Millia Islamia university, New Delhi.

But soon after the event started, ABVP members reached the spot and started shouting the slogan ’Bharat Mata ki Jai’, compelling the organisers to cancel the event.

In a video which went viral, ABVP members can be seen confronting the Dean of the Faculty of Social Work, Dr Bhavna Mehta.

When one of the ABVP members asked why they invited Meenai `who is known for making anti-India comments,’ Mehta said he was invited as an academician.

ABVP members then asked Mehta not to invite such people in the future.

Mehta was not available for comments.

“Meenai is a communist and known for making anti-India comments. He even made such comments against (late RSS ideologue) Nanaji Deshmukh. How come the Faculty did not find a worthy academician in Gujarat to speak on the subject that they had to invite him? ABVP will never tolerate such persons who have anti-India mindset,” said Dhruv Parekh, the ABVP’s MSU unit president.

