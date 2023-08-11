Gujarat University LLB Merit List 2023 For Round 2 Released, Steps to Download

The Gujarat University has issued the merit list for LLB admission 2023 for round two on its official website — oas2023.guadmissions.in. Candidates can check the merit list using their email and password credentials. To confirm their admission, the male candidates will have to pay an ad hoc fee of Rs 500, while female students will have to pay Rs 200 by August 12. Candidates need to self-report themselves to the allotted colleges between August 11 and 12.

Those who have already paid the fees during the first round of Gujarat University’s three-year LLB admission can click on confirm admission by using their login credentials. The candidates can take a printout of the allotment letter.

Gujarat University LLB Round 2 Merit List 2023: How to download

Step 1 - Visit the official websiteoas2023.guadmissions.in

Step 2 - Enter the login user ID and password

Step 3 - The second round merit list will be exhibited on the screen

Step 4 - Download the offer letter

The candidates have to submit original documents including an allotment letter, two passport-size photographs, an Aadhar card, a category certificate, graduation degrees’ mark sheet, and class 1 and 12 mark sheets.

After the candidates have reported to their respective allotted colleges on August 11 and 12 they have to submit original documents. The candidates have to pay the remaining fees to complete the admission process.

Besides the required documents, the candidates belonging to other states will present provisional eligibility certificates. A failure to report to the allotted colleges will lead to non-consideration of further rounds and admission.

Gujarat University issued the first merit list and seat allotment results for the three-year GU LLB programme on August 4. The date for securing admission for round I was between August 5-7. The university issued the GU LLB provisional merit list 2023 online mode on July 28.

Gujarat University released the third and final merit list of GU BA LL 2023 on July 12. The application for LLB application form 2023 was released by the university on June 13. There is no entrance test for admission to LLB courses at Gujarat University. Candidates will be given admission on the basis of merit.