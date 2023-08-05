Gujarat University Releases LLB First-Round Merit List 2023, Seat Allotment Results At oas2023.guadmissions.in

Gujarat University (GU) released the first-round merit list and seat allotment results for the three-year GU LLB programme. Candidates can check their merit ranking and allotted college atoas2023.guadmissions.in. Candidates can check the merit list and allotted college from August 4 to August 7.

Gujarat University announced the first round merit list and results of seat allotment for the three-year GU LLB programme. Candidates can check their merit rankings and allotted college atoas2023.guadmissions.in. The merit list and the allotted college can be checked by the students from August 4 to August 7.

The official notification stated, “ Candidates can view their Merit Ranking and Name of offered Center of Legal Education/ Law College in the Final Merit List from 04-08-2023 to 07-08-2023 (up to 5.00 pm) by entering the user Id and password as received in SMS/email Id on mobile/mail Id given by the student, by logging the websitehttps://oas2023. guadmissions.in/.”

Male candidates have to pay Rs 1,000 while females have to pay Rs 500 for allotment to a law college for a three-year GU LLB round one. The university has guided the students the candidates to print their admission letters by August 8. Only the ad hoc payment of Rs 500 for the male candidates and Rs 200 for female candidates will be done through online mode.

The next step is document verification, for which the selected candidates should report to the allotted institute from August 5 to August 7. Candidates must pay the remaining fees at the college.

The last date to download GU LLB final merit list is August 7, 2023. The candidates can take out the printout of the admission letter on August 8, 2023.

The merit list of the BA LLB at Gujarat University is prepared on the basis of theory marks secured by candidates in the HSC examination. The candidates’ practical marks will be combined with theory masks and will be used for meeting eligibility criteria.

Gujarat University’s LLB 2023’s merit list will be prepared considering the necessary requirements set up by the Bar Council of India in connection with the beginning of the teaching process. The admission process commenced in the month of June 2023.