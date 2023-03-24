GUJCET 2023 Admit Cards Out, Steps to Download

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has issued the admit cards for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUCET) 2023. Students can download the hall ticket from the official website — gujcet.gsebht.in. Candidates will have to carry the admit cards along with the photocopy of identity proof to the examination centre. Applicants without the Admit cards will not be allowed to sit for the exams.

Candidates must have completed their class 10th and 12th with a minimum of 45 per cent of marks. They must’ve done their intermediate from PCB/PCM stream. GUJCET is a state-level test conducted by GSEB for admissions in engineering, technology, and pharmacy programs at government-owned or privately funded engineering institutes. The admission committee for the official courses (ACPC) supervises the other admission process. It oversees counselling and seat allocation.

GUJCET 2023 admit cards: Steps to download

Step 1- Visit the official website of the Gujarat education board.

Step 2 - Enter the registered mobile number or E-mail Id.

Step 3 - Enter your date of birth or GUJCET 2023 application form no.

Step 4 - Enter the captcha code.

Step 5 - Click on the Search Hall Ticket.

Step 6 - GUJCET 2022 admit card window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7 - Download your Hall ticket and take a printout of the same.

Candidates must cross-check all the information mentioned on the admit card. According to the official announcement by Gujarat Board, GUJCET 2023 is scheduled to be held on April 3. It will be conducted in two shifts– 10 AM to noon and 2 PM to 4 PM, in offline mode.

As per the recent updates, GUJCET 2023 will have MCQ-based questions. The syllabus of the exam will be similar to the class 12th NCERT syllabus. Physics, chemistry, and biology will contain 40 marks each. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

The applications for the state-level entrance test were open from January 6 to January 20. The deadline for registration forms was later extended to January 31 by GSEB. The late fee was imposed on those candidates who submitted the form after January 25.

