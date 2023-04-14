GUJCET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Out, Window to Raise Objection Open Till April 18

The provisional answer key for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 is out now. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test can check the provisional answer key to evaluate their performance and predict their scores. The GUJCET 2023 answer key can be accessed online at GSEB’s official website at gseb.org.

The application form for raising objections against the answer key has also been put out by the GSEB. Each challenge against the GUJCET 2023 provisional answer key will require a separate form. In case of any discrepancy in the answer key, candidates may report it to GSEB for correction by providing supporting documents until April 18.

GUJCET 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to GSEB’s official website

Step 2: Look for the link to the Gujarat GUJCET 2023 answer key on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new PDF file containing the answer key will open.

Step 4: Check the correct answers and evaluate your performance.

GUJCET 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

To raise any objection, the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per challenge. The GSEB has said that any objection against the GUJCET 2023 answer key which is submitted without the fee payment, will not be entertained by the organisation. If the challenge put forward is found to be correct, the answer key objection fee will be refunded to the applicant.

After considering the objections raised by the candidates, the final answer key will be published along with the results expected to be out in the next month.

The common entrance exam for admission into various pharmacy and engineering courses across Gujarat was conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on April 3. More than 1.26 lakh students appeared for the entrance examination this year. The GUJCET was conducted offline mode on April 3.

GUJCET 2023 featured 120 multiple-choice questions from subjects like physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics. Candidates who pass the exam will be eligible for admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses in colleges across Gujarat. The counselling process will begin shortly after the results are announced.

