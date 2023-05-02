GUJCET 2023 Results Released, What's Next? Check Counselling Schedule

Results for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2023) for BTech admission to state engineering colleges were released today, May 2, by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). The GUJCET result 2023 can be accessed via the official website, gseb.org or gujacpc.admissions.nic.in by applicants who registered for the Gujarat state-level entrance test, which was held on April 3.

Following today’s announcement of the GUJCET 2023 results, ACPC will run an online GUJCET 2023 counselling session. Candidates will be selected according to a merit list for GUJCET 2023 counselling. The registration for GUJCET counselling 2023 began on May 1 and will continue through May 22. The preliminary merit list based upon the GUJCET scores 2023 will be published on the official website on June 1.

The merit list, choices of courses and institutions made by the candidates, and seat availability will all be taken into consideration when assigning the final GUJCET 2023 seats. Candidates with reserved seats must report to the institutions they applied to, to confirm their admission.

GUJCET 2023: Counselling Schedule

Admission registration - May 2 to 22

Provisional Merit List - June 1

Filling choices for mock round - June 1 to 5

Mock round result - June 9

Final Merit list - June 9

Filling or altering of preferences- June 9 to 13

First allotment list - June 16

Online payment of token tuition fees- June 20- 26

List of vacant seats after round 1 - June 28

List of vacant seats after round 2 - July 28

More than 1.26 lakh candidates sat the entrance exam this year, which was administered as an offline, pen-and-paper test. The GUJCET 2023 contained 120 multiple-choice questions on physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics.

Candidates who pass the GUJCET 2023 will be eligible for admission to a variety of degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy offered by colleges all over Gujarat. In order to reserve their seat, those who pass the exam will be notified about further counselling and will need to pay the admission fees.

