Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Increases Supernumerary Seats for Foreign Students

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University here is planning to admit more foreign students in the coming academic session and has increased the cap on supernumerary seats for them in a course to 25 per cent of the total strength. Until now, the cap on supernumerary seats for foreign students was 15 per cent.

The admission brochure for foreign students for the academic session 2023-24 was released by Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma at a function at its Dwarka campus on Monday. The last date of submission of online and offline application forms is June 30.

The university will also offer admission to foreign students in two new programmes – BSc Nursing and MSc Nursing. More than 100 international students from 33 countries, mainly from Nepal, Bhutan and Gulf and African nations, are currently studying at the university, officials said.

As far as admissions are concerned, preference will be given to candidates applying through ICCR fellowship. The remaining seats will be filled by other international candidates on merit based on qualifying exams. “English proficiency test scores of TOFEL or IELTS are required to apply through this route, however, applicants of Nepal and Tibet are exempted from this requirement,” the official said.