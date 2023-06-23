'Had to Work Hard to Score Decent Marks,' Recalls JEE Advanced 2023 AIR 8 Malay Kedia

The road to success is not made of roses and it stands true for JEE Advanced 2023 All India Rank 8 Malay Kedia. The JEE preparation journey which started from class 11th concluded with Malay scoring 324/360 marks in one of the toughest examinations in the country. “In these 2 years, I had to work hard consistently to score decent marks, never took any long breaks, and focused on the quality of the study I was doing. Gradually as the JEE Main and Advanced neared, my study hours increased and reached 12 hours," said he.

Sharing his observation on IIT exam patterns, the UP boy said the JEE Advanced does not repeat questions but solving them can help students to identify how questions are formed. “Through past questions, a student can decipher the nature of the examination," says Malay, who secured AIR 4 JEE Main 2023 by scoring 300 marks.

Reading NCERT is important for chemistry as it covers both organic and inorganic parts asked in the JEE Advanced 2023. While in math, clarity of concepts and tricks are a must as there are various books available in the market for the entrance examination. Malay had an interest in physics, he says. “I read various books like HC Verma, IE Irodov, SS Krotov, and Pathfinder. While for chemistry, I focused on Narendra Avasthi, and for math like Sameer Bansal sets of 4-5 books, Vikas Tiwari’s Blackbooks," said he. He also took coaching from Allen Institute.

He considers that following a strict timetable for the examination is not possible as every day is different with distinct sets of assignments, classes, homework, and targets. “I never differentiated between JEE Main and Advanced preparations and did both of them simultaneously from the start. I made and revised notes regularly, attended lectures, and completed assignments," says he.

When attempting JEE Advanced, Malay scanned the questions and first focused on easy, and simple questions. Performing simple questions first builds confidence and relaxes the mind during the examination and also gives time for the difficult ones. “JEE Advanced 2024 aspirants must know rote learning is no solution, focus on understanding and conceptual clarity and understanding nature of the examination is necessary," he said.

He now wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering at IIT Bombay. The boy from Ghaziabad dedicated results to his parents as Malay puts it “made various sacrifices" for him. Clearing the IIT entrance exam is what he calls the “best gift that I could give on Father’s Day." While Malay’s father works in the private sector, his mother is a tuition teacher.