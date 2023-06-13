Haryana Agricultural University Students Protest Fee Hike

A number of students of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) here protested in front of its administrative block building on Monday against the fee hike for various courses from the new academic session.

The protesting students demanded a rollback of the fee hike and submitted a memorandum to university Registrar Balwan Singh Mandal.

The fee for some courses has been increased manifold, while the monthly stipend for PhD students has been reduced, the students claimed.

State General Secretary of Youth Congress Manoj Tak Mahi and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members also joined the protesting students.

Terming the fee hike “sheer loot”, Mahi said the present government is working to make education a business.