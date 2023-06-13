CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Haryana Agricultural University Students Protest Fee Hike
1-MIN READ

Haryana Agricultural University Students Protest Fee Hike

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 15:29 IST

Hisar, India

The protesting students delivered a message to university registrar Balwan Singh Mandal demanding a reversal of the fees hike (Representative Image)

The protesting students delivered a message to university registrar Balwan Singh Mandal demanding a reversal of the fees hike (Representative Image)

The students complained that while the monthly stipend for PhD students had decreased, the fees of several courses had risen significantly

A number of students of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) here protested in front of its administrative block building on Monday against the fee hike for various courses from the new academic session.

The protesting students demanded a rollback of the fee hike and submitted a memorandum to university Registrar Balwan Singh Mandal.

The fee for some courses has been increased manifold, while the monthly stipend for PhD students has been reduced, the students claimed.

State General Secretary of Youth Congress Manoj Tak Mahi and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members also joined the protesting students.

Terming the fee hike “sheer loot”, Mahi said the present government is working to make education a business.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Education News
  2. fee hike
first published:June 13, 2023, 15:29 IST
last updated:June 13, 2023, 15:29 IST