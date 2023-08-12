Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment Exam To Begin From August 16

The Class 10 compartment exam schedule for the year 2023 is updated by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). The exam is set to commence on August 16 and run through August 18. The English paper for the Class 10 compartment exam will be administered on August 16, and the exams for computer science and agriculture will be administered on August 18. The HBSE compartment exams were postponed due to the Nuh violence.

Some exams will be given by the Haryana board in the 2 pm to 5 pm shift, while others will be given in the 2 pm to 4:30 pm shift. Candidates must present a valid admit card with a scanned photo in order to appear in the exam. Mobile phones and calculators are not allowed in the exam room. The board will allow 20 minutes more per hour for students with disabilities in each exam.

Steps to Download the 2023 HBSE 10th Compartment Time Table

Step 1- Log on to the HBSE official website atbseh.org.in

Step 2- Select the ‘Date Sheet Sec./Sr. Sec. (Academic) Examination July-2023’ link under the ‘News’ section.

Step 3- The timeline for the HBSE class 10 compartment exams will appear on the screen.

Step 4- Download the PDF of the schedule. It is suggested that you print the page out for further use.

Earlier, given the violence in Nuh, the postponement decision was made by board chairman VP Yadav and secretary Krishna Kumar. The original exams were scheduled for August 1 and August 2.

The official statement read, “All the general public is informed that the Secondary (Educational) and D.El.Ed (1st and 2nd year) examinations, which were scheduled for July 2023 by the Haryana Board of School Education, have been postponed throughout the Nuh district of Haryana due to a violent incident. The examinations that were originally supposed to be held on August 1 and August 2 have been suspended across the entire state. The new dates for the examinations that were initially scheduled for August 1, 2023, and August 2, 2023, will be notified soon."

The postponement was triggered after at least five individuals died and many more were hurt when racial tensions erupted during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) protest. Two house guards were killed when a police team travelling from Gurugram to Nuh to ensure law and order set their van on fire. Internet services have been suspended, and Section 144 has been implemented in Nuh and Gurugram as a result of the current situation.