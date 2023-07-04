Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Date Sheet Released For 1st & 2nd Year At bseh.org.in, How To Download

The Haryana Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) 2023 Date Sheet has been announced by the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH. The first and second-year examination schedules have been issued. Candidates can view the Haryana D.El.Ed timetable on the BSEH’s official website, bseh.org.in.

According to the official announcement, the date sheet for Theory Paper D.El.Ed 1st Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021, 2022), mercy/special chances (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023 has been issued. The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 test is scheduled to begin on July 21 and conclude on August 14.

The datasheet for the theoretical paper of D.El.Ed 2nd Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021) mercy/special opportunity (Admission Year-2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) test for July-2023 is also available, and the exam is set to take place from July 22 up to August 16.

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023: How To Download Date Sheet

Step 1: Candidates must go to the BSEH’s official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Haryana D. El. Ed date sheet 2023" which may be found under the date sheet section of the “quick link" tabs.

Step 3: The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 timetable will open in a PDF file.

Step 4: After reviewing the exam’s dates, download the Haryana D.El.Ed date sheet

Step 5: After downloading the test date sheet, print a copy of it for use future records.

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023: Date Sheet

DATE SUBJECT July 21 DE 101 -Childhood and Development of Children July 24 DE 102 -Education, Society, Curriculum and Learner July 26 DE 103 - Pedagogy Across the Curriculum, ICT & Action ResearchDE-104 PedagogyAcrosstheCurriculum (Ad. Y-2016) July 28 DE 104 -Contemporary Indian Society DE 104 -Contemporary Indian Society (Ad.Y-2016) August 1 DE 105 -Proficiency & Pedagogy of Mathematics Education DE 108 -Mathematics Education for Primary School Child (Ad.Y-2016) August 3 DE 106 -Proficiency & Pedagogy of Environmental Studies August 5 DE 107 -Proficiency in English Language / Proficiency in English (Ad.Y-2016) August 8 DE 108 -Proficiency in Hindi Language DE 108 - ProficiencyinHindi(Ad.Y-2016) August 10 DE 109 - Proficiency in Urdu Language / Proficiency in Urdu (Ad.Y-2016) DE 110 -Proficiency in Punjabi Language DE 111 - Proficiency in Sanskrit Language August 14 DE 105 – Understanding Language & Early Literacy (Ad.Y-2016)

On presentation of a valid admit card with a scanned and properly certified photograph, candidates will be permitted to sit in the examination. Calculators and mobile phones are not allowed in the examination centre. If possession of such devices is found with the candidates, the U.M.C. will be registered. Candidates can visit the BSEH’s official website for further information on the D.El.Ed.